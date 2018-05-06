Abia judiciary moves to decongest prison, appoints registrars — Nigeria Today

Abia judiciary moves to decongest prison, appoints registrars

The chief registrar of Abia state judiciary, Chief Benson Anya has said that the judiciary has created a prison decongestion committee to look into the cases of those awaiting trial who have been languishing in various prisons across the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Umuahia on the developments in the judiciary since the retirement of former Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Uzokwe, Anya a chief magistrate said that the idea of the prison decongestion committee is to decongest the prisons in the state.

Anya explained that the committee will look into cases of those awaiting trials which is a misnomer in the judicial system as no one is be detained for more than 24 hours without being charged to court.

Anya said that as part of the reforms going on in the Abia Judiciary they have created three additional deputy chief registrars as the state has been divided into four judicial zones for easy administration.

