Abia Signs Pact For Modular Refinery - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Abia Signs Pact For Modular Refinery – The Tide

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Tide
Abia State Government has signed a joint venture agreement with two companies to establish a modular refinery and develop the hydrocarbon deposits in Ukwa West Local Government Area. The state government entered into the agreement with AG Goldtrust
