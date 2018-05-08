Abuja Red Cross troop out to celebrate World Red Cross day - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Abuja Red Cross troop out to celebrate World Red Cross day – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Abuja Red Cross troop out to celebrate World Red Cross day
Daily Trust
World Red Cross Day is celebrated on the 8th of May each year. This date is the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant, who was born 8th May of 1828. He is the founder of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first …
Red Cross plans to fight disasters with fast funding
QRCS marks World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
World Red Cross Day: Nigeria Red Cross celebrates 800000 volunteers in Nigeria
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!