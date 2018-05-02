Abuse Of Energy Drinks Dangerous To Liver – Dietician — Nigeria Today

Abuse Of Energy Drinks Dangerous To Liver – Dietician

Dr Emeka Obi, a dietician in Abuja, has said that the high level of “B vitamins’’ in energy drinks can be very toxic to the human liver. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, Obi therefore, advised Nigerians to be cautious with the consumption of such drinks. “Energy drinks like […]

