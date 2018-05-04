According to Garba Shehu, Here’s Why Buhari had a ‘Technical’ Stopover in London — Nigeria Today

According to Garba Shehu, Here’s Why Buhari had a ‘Technical’ Stopover in London

After meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Washington D.C., President Muhammadu Buhari was supposed to be on his way back to Nigeria. However, Buhari had an unannounced stopover in London, which got many Nigerians talking.

Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, in his explanation, blamed the situation on the aircraft which conveyed the president to the US and how the aircraft couldn’t undertake a really long trip.

What he said

The big jet is under repair. It has been taken for major repairs. So the President is using a small plane and there is a limit to the distance the small plane can cover. “So the technical stopover I talked about is that the journey from the US to Abuja is broken into two. Technical stopover is that the plane stops at a point, refuel, do some checks and then proceed on the journey. “This is very normal. There is nothing unusual about it. In any case, they are already on their way back home. “It is a routine thing. The plane can do Abuja-Washington, that’s about 12 hours and the maximum the plane can fly is 12 hours, 40minutes. But you don’t need to push it to the edge.”

