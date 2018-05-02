Actors, filmmakers, singers pay tribute to Bongoliso - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Actors, filmmakers, singers pay tribute to Bongoliso – New Telegraph Newspaper

Actors, filmmakers, singers pay tribute to Bongoliso

New Telegraph Newspaper

Theatre practitioners, filmmakers, among other stakeholders in the entertainment industry in Nigeria on Friday held a night of tribute and songs at the Ayo Banloke Centre for the late celebrated actor, singer and dancer, Pius Amolo, a.k.a Bonngoliso …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

