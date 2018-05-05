 Actress Omoni Oboli, Her Husband And 3 Sons In Adorable Family Photo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Actress Omoni Oboli, Her Husband And 3 Sons In Adorable Family Photo

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Family Forever! Actress, Omoni Oboli is proud to show off his three boys. They are cute aren’t they?

The Beautiful actress shared the picture on instagram and fans have since been drooling.

See below;

Source – 36NG

The post Actress Omoni Oboli, Her Husband And 3 Sons In Adorable Family Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.