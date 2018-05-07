Actress Uru Eke gets a DM from a man who wants to suck her b**bs - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Actress Uru Eke gets a DM from a man who wants to suck her b**bs – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Actress Uru Eke gets a DM from a man who wants to suck her b**bs
Information Nigeria
Nollywood Actress,Uru Eke shared a post on her Instastory showing a man who requested for her residential address so he can visit her when he is in Lagos. Here it is below: Uru Eke, popularly known for her producing debut Remember Me and her role as …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!