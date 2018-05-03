Adamawa APC to observe zoning formula – State chairman — Nigeria Today

Adamawa APC to observe zoning formula – State chairman

Adamawa state chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders have said zoning would be observed in the forth coming congresses in the state.

The stakeholders spokesman and Chairman of Adamawa APC Reconciliation Committee, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina made the declaration in Yola, while responding to allegation by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawan, who criticised Monday stakeholders meeting in the state for not discussing zoning formula.

Zwingina said the reason why zoning was not discussed in the meeting was because the meeting had a one-issue agenda that concentrated on guidelines for the May 5 Ward congresses.

He said that zoning as contained in the party’s constitution would be observed, adding that issue of religion, women and people with disabilities would also be considered so that majority would be carried along.

Also shedding lights on the zoning, Sen. Binta Masi said that the last congress of the party before the general elections observed the zoning arrangements, which saw her emerging as the first state APC Chairman.

Binta observed that Babachir ought to know that definitely, there was no way such arrangements needed to carry everyone along would be ignored in the coming congresses in the state.

“We are all expected to go to our respective local government areas to meet our people to address the issue,” Binta said.

She urged major stakeholders of the party to join hands to ensure a hitch free congresses.

