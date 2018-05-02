Adamawa Bomb Blast Update: 60 Dead, Scores Injured — Nigeria Today

Just after President Muhammadu Buhari and US President, Donald Trump held talk together which terrorism was the highlight, more than 60 people have now been killed and scores injured in twin suicide bombings in Mubi, Adamawa state on Tuesday. Two local residents who attended funerals of the victims revealed this to AFP.

The suicide bombers killed dozens of people at a mosque and a market in northeast Nigeria on Tuesday, in a twin attack bearing the hallmarks of Islamist insurgents Boko Haram.

One Muhammad Hamidu, said:

“I took part in the burial of 68 people. More bodies were being brought by families of the victims.”

Another, Abdullahi Labaran, said:

“We left 73 freshly dug graves where each victim was buried.”

The blasts, said to have been carried out by young boys, happened shortly after 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) in Mubi, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the Adamawa state capital, Yola.

Imam Garki, from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said a joint assessment with the police and Red Cross found that 26 people were killed and 56 were injured, 11 of them critically.

They were transferred to the Federal Medical Centre in Yola for treatment. But a medical source at the Mubi General Hospital said they had received 37 bodies, while a rescue worker involved in the relief operation said he counted 42 dead and 68 injured.

Conflicting death tolls are not unusual in Nigeria. The authorities have also previously played down casualty figures. Suspicion for the attack immediately fell on Boko Haram, the jihadist group whose quest to establish a hardline Islamic state in northeast Nigeria has left at least 20,000 dead since 2009.

Mubi has been repeatedly targeted in attacks blamed on Boko Haram since it was briefly overrun by the militants in late 2014.

Nigeria’s government and military have long maintained that the Islamic State group affiliate is a spent force and on the verge of defeat. But there has been no let-up in attacks in the northeast, particularly in Borno state, adjacent to Adamawa, which has been the epicentre of the violence.

Last Thursday, at least four people were killed when suicide bombers and fighters attempted to storm the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, raising fresh questions about security.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been in the United States this week and met his US counterpart Donald Trump, who pledged more support in the fight against Boko Haram.