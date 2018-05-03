 Adamawa facilitates N1bn CBN loans for SMEs — Nigeria Today
Adamawa facilitates N1bn CBN loans for SMEs

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Adamawa government is set to access N1 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state, following approval by the State Executive Council.

CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele

Commissioner for Commerce, Alh. Iya Daware, who disclosed this in Yola, said the gesture was to boost small scale businesses and empower people in the state.

Daware said the decision would further demonstrate that the administration considered human capital development very important.

According to him, apart from giant strides in physical infrastructure, “we are now shifting to human capital development in the state”.

The commissioner gave the assurance that the funds would be distributed fairly to operators of small and medium scale businesses, to achieve the intended purpose.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

