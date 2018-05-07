Adekunle Ajasin University Sandwich Programmes Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018 — Nigeria Today

Adekunle Ajasin University Sandwich Programmes Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018

Adekunle Ajasin University Sandwich Programmes Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018 The Adekunle Ajasin University Sandwich Programmes Admission Form is On Sale for the 2017/2018 academic session. All interested persons are hereby informed. The Adekunle Ajasin University wishes to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably-qualified candidates for admission to the institution’s Sandwich programmes …

The post Adekunle Ajasin University Sandwich Programmes Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018 appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

