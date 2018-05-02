 Adekunle Gold Calls Out Nollywood Producer Over Copyright Infringement (WATCH VIDEO) - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Adekunle Gold Calls Out Nollywood Producer Over Copyright Infringement (WATCH VIDEO) – 360Nobs.com

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment


Adekunle Gold Calls Out Nollywood Producer Over Copyright Infringement (WATCH VIDEO)
Superstar Urban high life singer, Adekunle Gold has expressed his dissatisfaction over the use of his song in a movie titled “Wura Mi” without his consent. The singer took to social media to call out the movie producer for using his song, 'Orente', as
