Adele’s Titanic-Themed 30th Looked Like A Proper Jol — Nigeria Today

Adele’s Titanic-Themed 30th Looked Like A Proper Jol

Adele must be feeling like the queen of the world.

The British songstress celebrated turning 30 by throwing a Titanic-themed birthday bash. She dressed up like Kate Winslet’s character Rose from the movie, posed on a grand staircase, and mixed and mingled with her guests who were dressed to the nines in life-jackets, said Sky News.

Sounds like one of those things where you had to be there, especially when it sounds like a bad idea in theory (Titanic, Adele? Really?!). Adele shared photos snaps of the occasion via Instagram:

Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me and my family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. I’m absolutely f*****, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!

… she does know that James Cameron’s Titanic was based on a real-life tragedy? You know, the one where about 1 500 passengers lost their lives when the ship went down after hitting an iceberg?

Members of the Twitterverse had an icy reaction to the pics and reckoned the event’s theme was in poor taste, reports People Music:

I know I’m “easily offended” // harshly critical but is anyone else disturbed that #Adele had a #Titanic themed bday party where they wore life jackets on the dance floor? Like maybe partying whilst mimicing the absolute horror of a ship sinking in the Atlantic isnt cool? pic.twitter.com/HFiZEsXCxo — Kerri Claire (@kerriclrneil) May 7, 2018

Isn’t this kinda/very inappropriate? Adele’s Titanic themed birthday party had them dancing in life jackets… Thousands of people actually died. pic.twitter.com/Ya0xOEarfH — regina phalange (@FightOnGaga) May 7, 2018

But there are fans out there who think that the party was a good idea:

Adele had a Titanic themed birthday party. She is wearing Rose’s gown and dancing in a life jacket. I have never loved anything more.

Another case of whatever floats your boat, I suppose.

