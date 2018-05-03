 Adesanya faces tough UFC test - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Adesanya faces tough UFC test – The Punch

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Sports


The Punch

Israel Adesanya has been scheduled to take on Brad Tavares in his first major fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Las Vegas on July 6. According to MMA Junkie, UFC announced on Tuesday that Nigeria-born New Zealand Adesanya (13-0 Mixed

