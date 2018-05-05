Adewole shines in Pittsburg’s win over Atlanta — Nigeria Today

Adewole shines in Pittsburg’s win over Atlanta

Pittsburgh Riverhounds were at their best Sunday as they humbled Atlanta by a lone goal in the six week old USL with Nigeria’s Tobi Adewale putting up another five-star performance for the homers.

One remarkable aspect of the victory was that Riverhounds made their fifth shutout in six games. And for the second consecutive week, Adewole made the USL Team of the Week.

Defeating Atlanta United 2, 1-nil, the Pittsburgh defense was suffocating, allowing zero shots on goal despite the visitors holding a 60-40 edge in possession. Adewole led the way with a team-high eight clearances in addition to three tackles, two interceptions and an 8-for-13 success rate on aerial duels.

Entering his sophomore campaign, Adewole has anchored the Hounds central defense to tie for the league lead in shutouts with five. He leads the club with 41 clearances and 14 interceptions, while also being one of only three Hounds players to have played in every minute so far this season (540 minutes total).

The accolade marks the fourth straight week a Hound has been named to USL Team of the Week, as Adewole follows up Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Week 6), his own nomination in Week 5 and Neco Brett (Week 4 – Player of the Week).

