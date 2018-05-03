 Adobe drops all-apps Creative Cloud price to $5 for K-12 schools — Nigeria Today
Adobe drops all-apps Creative Cloud price to $5 for K-12 schools

Adobe Creative Cloud is now cheaper — if you’re a K-12 school anyways. Adobe just announced that the all-apps plan is now $5 per student per year for schools. The company also plans to launch new resources for educators.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

