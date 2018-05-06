Adoko Nekyon laid to rest — Nigeria Today

Adoko Nekyon laid to rest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The body of Alhaji Akbar Adoko Nekyon has been laid to rest at his home in Apoki village, Chegere Sub County, Apac district. Nekyon died on Friday afternoon at Nsambya Hospital.

Nekyon’s body arrived at 1:30 pm aboard a military helicopter, which landed at Abutaber Primary School, 200 meters from Apoki. Thousands of residents, religious leaders, government officials and opposition leaders recieved Nekyon’s body.

The government was represented at the burial by Brigadier Moses Ali, the First Deputy Prime Minister.

Ali hailed the late Nekyon for unifying the different Musilim factions in the country. Ali also said that Nekyon played a big role in establishing some muslim founded schools in the country.

“We may have disagreed in politics, but my friend Nekyon was a peaceful person who did not believe in conflicts,” Ali said.

Betty Amongi, the Minister for Lands ,Housing and Urban Development said that in appreciation for the good services Nekyon offered to the country, the government will complete the multi- billion mosque in Lira town.

Construction of the mosque which was initiated by the late President Idi Amin in 1975, stalled due to lack of funds. 2.5 Billion Shillings is needed for completion.

Norbert Mao, the President of the Democratic Party, described Nekyon as a princpled politician.

He explained that despite working with Museveni as a Minister, Nekyon did not join the National Resistance Movenment – NRM party.

Mao said that the people of Lango should not mourn, but celebrate the life of Nekyon.

Alfred Acur Okoti, the Bishop West Lango Diocese, said that Nekyon was his personal and trusted friend, despite the deceased being a Muslim.

