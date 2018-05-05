 AEDC retrenches 500 staff in Niger, Nasarawa, Abuja - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

AEDC retrenches 500 staff in Niger, Nasarawa, Abuja – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

AEDC retrenches 500 staff in Niger, Nasarawa, Abuja
The Nation Newspaper
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has retrenched 500 workers in its offices in Abuja, Niger and Nasarawa states. The affected persons were served their sack letters between Tuesday and Thursday. The Nation learnt most of the affected

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.