AfDB trains 733 Nigerians on agro technology - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

AfDB trains 733 Nigerians on agro technology
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it trained about 733 people in Nigeria on increased use of technology in agriculture in the country. AfDB. The bank revealed this in its 2017 Annual Development Effectiveness Review on Thursday in Abuja. The …
