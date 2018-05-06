AfDB's Investments In Electricity Was 100% Renewable Energy In 2017 - Official - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

AfDB’s Investments In Electricity Was 100% Renewable Energy In 2017 – Official – SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters.com
AfDB's Investments In Electricity Was 100% Renewable Energy In 2017 – Official
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said all the investments in electricity in 2017 were in renewable energy. Amadou Hott, Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Growth Complex, who revealed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria also …
