 AfDB's Investments In Electricity Was 100% Renewable Energy In 2017 - Official - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

AfDB’s Investments In Electricity Was 100% Renewable Energy In 2017 – Official – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on May 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Learn how to make money online. Click here

AfDB's Investments In Electricity Was 100% Renewable Energy In 2017 – Official
SaharaReporters.com
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said all the investments in electricity in 2017 were in renewable energy. Amadou Hott, Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Growth Complex, who revealed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria also

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.