Africa loses $5.5b to capital flight - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Africa loses $5.5b to capital flight
Ghanian President, Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday said the African continent loses $5.5 billion insurance premium to capital flight yearly. Represented by a Senior Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, the president spoke during the opening ceremony of the …
