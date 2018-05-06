African champions Wydad survive siege to hold Sundowns - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

African champions Wydad survive siege to hold Sundowns – Vanguard
Independent Online
African champions Wydad survive siege to hold Sundowns
Vanguard
CAF Champions League title-holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco survived a late siege by Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in Pretoria Saturday to force a 1-1 matchday one draw. Sundowns made a perfect start to the Group C clash between the last two …
