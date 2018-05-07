 After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer with high hopes — Nigeria Today
After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer with high hopes

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let’s just hope it runs smoother than last year. The game was basically unplayable during the event, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit.

The post After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer with high hopes appeared first on Digital Trends.

