After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer with high hopes — Nigeria Today

After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer with high hopes

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let’s just hope it runs smoother than last year. The game was basically unplayable during the event, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit.

