Again, armed bandits kill 27 in Kaduna village — Nigeria Today

Again, armed bandits kill 27 in Kaduna village

Barely three days after Inspector-General of Police (IGP), visited Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna, suspected bandits have invaded a community in the area, killing 27 persons, including women and children.

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, while condemning the attack said, he has gotten the Federal Government’s nod for establishment of a permanent Army battalion in Birnin-Gwari.

The IGP had during his last Wednesday visit ordered immediate deployment of additional 200 police personnel to the area.

The dare-devil armed bandits stormed Gwaska village around 2:30pm on Saturday, killing 27 persons and setting many houses ablaze.

Members of the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen came in from the neighbouring Zamfara state.

“The armed bandits came from neighbouring Zamfara state and encircled Gwaska up to neighbouring Kuiga village shooting sporadically,

“27 people have been killed. Most of them are even women and children.

“We would continue to appeal to the authorities to take urgent steps to forestall further attacks and extinction of communities in Birnin Gwari local government area,” the source said.

The source added that many people were still missing and that arrangements were being made to evacuate those who sustained injuries during the attack.

When contacted, Aliyu Mukhtar, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, promised to get the details and get back, but he had not done so as of the time this report.

However, Governor El-Rufai in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan commiserated with the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate over the attack he described as fatal. He said, “to contain the situation, the military will be stationing a permanent Army battalion in Birnin-Gwari.” El-Rufai said, he was concerned by the incessant banditry attacks and has been engaging with the Federal Government on the matter. According to him, “The Kaduna State Government has received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.” “Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari local government. “The engagements between the state and federal governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area. “The new security arrangements also involve policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters. “The State Emergency Management Agency, has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities,” said the Governor.

The post Again, armed bandits kill 27 in Kaduna village appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

