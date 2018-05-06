Again, armed bandits kill 27 in Kaduna village — Nigeria Today

Again, armed bandits kill 27 in Kaduna village
Barely three days after Inspector-General of Police (IGP), visited Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna, suspected bandits have invaded a community in the area, killing 27 persons, including women and children.
Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, while condemning the attack said, he has gotten the Federal Government’s nod for establishment of a permanent Army battalion in Birnin-Gwari.
The IGP had during his last Wednesday visit ordered immediate deployment of additional 200 police personnel to the area.
The dare-devil armed bandits stormed Gwaska village around 2:30pm on Saturday, killing 27 persons and setting many houses ablaze.
Members of the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen came in from the neighbouring Zamfara state.
“The armed bandits came from neighbouring Zamfara state and encircled Gwaska up to neighbouring Kuiga village shooting sporadically,
“27 people have been killed. Most of them are even women and children.
“We would continue to appeal to the authorities to take urgent steps to forestall further attacks and extinction of communities in Birnin Gwari local government area,” the source said.
The source added that many people were still missing and that arrangements were being made to evacuate those who sustained injuries during the attack.
When contacted, Aliyu Mukhtar, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, promised to get the details and get back, but he had not done so as of the time this report.
