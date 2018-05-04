Again, Buhari blames Jonathan’s administration for rot in Nigeria’s health sector — Nigeria Today

Again, Buhari blames Jonathan’s administration for rot in Nigeria’s health sector

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed past leaders, especially the immediate past administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, for the rot in the nation’s health sector. Buhari spoke while delivering his speech at the 58th Annual Delegates’ Meeting and scientific conference of the Nigeria Medical Association in Abuja on Thursday. The President, who was represented by […]

Again, Buhari blames Jonathan’s administration for rot in Nigeria’s health sector

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

