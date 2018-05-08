Ahmed sends commissioner-nominees to Kwara Assembly — Nigeria Today

Ahmed sends commissioner-nominees to Kwara Assembly

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has sent the list of 19 nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

The Deputy Speaker, Chief Matthew Okedare, said this in Ilorin, the state capital while reading the governor’s message dated May 8th addressed to the speaker, Dr. Ali Ahmad at the floor of the House.

The Commissioner- nominees, according to the deputy speaker who presided over the Tuesday’s sitting, were Ademola Banu Irepodun local government, Eleja Taiwo Banu, Ilorin West, Ahmed Alhassan, Edu, Uhman Kolo Rifun Patigi, Amos Sayo Justus, Ekiti, Sabi Baba Isiak Baruteen, Bamidele Adegoke Olamide, Oke Ero, Olaniyi Muideen Alalade. Oyun and Kamadeen Ajibade (SAN), Ilorin West.

Others are Aro Yahaya, Ifelodun, Surajudeen Akanbi, Ilorin East. Hajia Taiba Ayinde Ahmed Offa and Alhaji Saidu A. Habeeb, Asa local government area, Agboola Julius Babatunde, Isin, Dr. Ahmed Susa’ade Aminat Kaiama, Abdullah Alikinla (Moro), Wasiu Odewale Ifelodun and Yusuf Abdulqodir, Ilorin West local government area.

The governor said he had taken congnisance of the provisions of the nation’s constitution.

Governor Ahmed called for speedy confirmation of the nominees to fast track implementation of policies and programmes of his government.

The Deputy Speaker then directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ahmed Katsina Mohammed to ensure that all nominees completed necessary documentation for their screening and confirmation on Tuesday next week.

The post Ahmed sends commissioner-nominees to Kwara Assembly appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

