Ailing President Buhari Off to London to See His Doctors – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Ailing President Buhari Off to London to See His Doctors – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari will Tuesday, undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, the trip will be for four days and that he is expected back on Saturday, May 12th.

The Presidential Media Aide, explained that “In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.

“The Doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.

“On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses, will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May.”

He had spent over 100 days in London for medical reasons and only returned to the country on August 17th, 2017.

President Buhari had left the country on Sunday, September 17th to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, had returned to the country in September 25th after a stop over in London.

