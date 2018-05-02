 Air pollution kills 7m people annually – WHO - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 2, 2018


The Indian Express

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says no fewer than seven million people die every year from exposure to polluted air. According to a WHO report on Wednesday, ambient, or outdoor air pollution alone caused some 4.2 million deaths in 2016. It added
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

