Air pollution kills 7m people annually – WHO - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Air pollution kills 7m people annually – WHO – Vanguard
|
The Indian Express
|
Air pollution kills 7m people annually – WHO
Vanguard
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says no fewer than seven million people die every year from exposure to polluted air. According to a WHO report on Wednesday, ambient, or outdoor air pollution alone caused some 4.2 million deaths in 2016. It added …
7 million people die every year from air pollution – WHO
India tops world in bad air quality: Kanpur, Delhi among top 15, Mumbai 4th most polluted megacity
WHO reveals shocking figures on air pollution deaths
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!