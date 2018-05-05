Airtel pledges nationwide coverage with 4G network - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Airtel pledges nationwide coverage with 4G network – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Airtel pledges nationwide coverage with 4G network
The Punch
Everest Amaefule and Adelani Adepegba. Leading digital mobile services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has pledged to provide the country with the largest 4G technology network coverage before the end of the year. The Managing Director and Chief Executive …
Minister Shittu highlights benefits of 4G to economy, health
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!