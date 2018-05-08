Aisha Reacts To Buhari’s 4-Day London Medical Vacation — Nigeria Today

Aisha Reacts To Buhari’s 4-Day London Medical Vacation

Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls campaign group has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled medical trip to the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Recall that presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had on Monday disclosed that Mr Buhari would leave this Tuesday for a four-day trip based on his doctors’ request. The outspoken activist […]

The post Aisha Reacts To Buhari’s 4-Day London Medical Vacation appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

