Ajaokuta complex will create 500,000 jobs- Administrator — Nigeria Today

Ajaokuta complex will create 500,000 jobs- Administrator

Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Mr. Isah Onobere, said the federal

government had in August last year disclosed that the company can create

500,000 upstream and downstream employment when it becomes

operational.

Onobere said the first phase of the plant would also provide direct

employment for 10,000 technical staff when inaugurated.

This was contained in a document obtained yesterday from the Ministry of

Mines and Steel Development’s Press and Public Relations Office.

Onobere also said the first phase of the project has been completed, adding

that it was envisaged to produce 1.3 million tons of liquid steel per annum.

Onobere stated that it would cost $400 million to complete Ajaokuta steel

which has reached 98 percent completion.

"However, in the face of the optimism created by some stakeholders, there

have been reservations about the company which has been met with a series

of interruption," he said.

According to him, $2 billion is needed for infrastructural rehabilitation and

operational cost, adding that government had begun to commit resources

towards the maintenance and preservation of equipment and facilities and

called for improved efforts.

Government is considering the report on various options on the way forward

for the completion of the project.

These options, he said include outright sale, concessioning and joint venture of

Ajaokuta Steel.

