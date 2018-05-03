Ajimobi, Alao-Akala, Oyo lawmakers bid ex-Assembly Speaker, Adeyemo farewell [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Ajimobi, Alao-Akala, Oyo lawmakers bid ex-Assembly Speaker, Adeyemo farewell [PHOTOS]

The final journey of the former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adesina Adeyemo began Thursday morning after a special sitting was held in his honour. At the sitting held at the House of Assembly in Ibadan were Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state, his predecessor, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, members of […]

Ajimobi, Alao-Akala, Oyo lawmakers bid ex-Assembly Speaker, Adeyemo farewell [PHOTOS]

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

