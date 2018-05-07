Ajimobi, APC express satisfaction over conduct of ward congress in Oyo — Nigeria Today

Ajimobi, APC express satisfaction over conduct of ward congress in Oyo

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has expressed satisfaction with what he described as peaceful conduct of the rescheduled ward congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress held across the state, on Sunday. Ajimobi, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji said that feelers suggested that the exercise went […]

