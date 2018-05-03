 Akhumzi Jezile Memorial Service: Live Pictures — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Akhumzi Jezile Memorial Service: Live Pictures

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The first of several memorial services will be held for TV and radio personality Akhumzi Jezile on Thursday. A service will be held at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg. It  is expected to commence at 2pm. See Pictures Below…

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Akhumzi Jezile Memorial Service: Live Pictures appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.