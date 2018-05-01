Akwa Ibom House Leader Commends Nigeria's Workers on May day, pledges total support to their welfare — Nigeria Today

Akwa Ibom House Leader Commends Nigeria’s Workers on May day, pledges total support to their welfare

By Abel Udoekene

The House Leader Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sir Udo Kierian Akpan has commended Nigerian workers on Worker’s day.

In a Mayday message made available to our news desk, Sir Udo Kierian Akpan felicitates with workers around the globe and most especially those in Akwa Ibom State.

According to the Labour-friendly leader who was once a labour leader, ‘Akwa Ibom workers has shown resilience and courage by rising to the faith of greatness and building a reliable civil service structure for the growth and prosperity of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.’

Sir Udo Kierian maintained that their sacrificial commitment in the midst of economic crisis signifies their love and support for the Akwa Ibom project

“Your sacrificial commitment in the midst of economic crisis testify to the DAKKADA spirit in you. You toiled to create wealth to make our dear State a destination of choice in the comity of states in Nigeria.” the statement reads.

He commended the efforts of the state governor, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel for ensuring prompt payment of salary, training and retraining of workers, and understanding that worker’s welfare is very vital to the development of any society.

He also pledges total support to the cause of Nigerians Workers and promises to always support legislation and decision that will improve their welfare.

