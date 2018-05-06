Alagbon Transmission Fire: Eko Disco Restores Power Supply to Lagos Residents - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Alagbon Transmission Fire: Eko Disco Restores Power Supply to Lagos Residents – THISDAY Newspapers
|
TODAY.NG
|
Alagbon Transmission Fire: Eko Disco Restores Power Supply to Lagos Residents
THISDAY Newspapers
Ejiofor Alike. Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced that it has restored electricity supply to all areas of Lagos State affected by the incident at Alagbon Transmission Injection Sub-station where a 66MVA transformer caught fire …
Eko DisCo restores power supply to Ikoyi, environs
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!