 Alert: Twitter Tells 300million Users To Change Passwords — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alert: Twitter Tells 300million Users To Change Passwords

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Twitter on Thursday urged its more than 300 million users to change their passwords, saying they had been unintentionally “unmasked” inside the company by a software bug. The social media site said it found no sign that hackers accessed the exposed data, but advised users to change their passwords to be safe. Twitter practice is […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Alert: Twitter Tells 300million Users To Change Passwords appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.