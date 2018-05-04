Alex And Tobi Meet Rashida Yahaya Bello, Kogi State First Lady (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Alex And Tobi Meet Rashida Yahaya Bello, Kogi State First Lady (Photos)
The First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello hosted ex-bbnaija housemates, Tobi and Alex.
Alex shared some photos of the visit with the first lady on Instagram page and wrote;
Today, I met a definition of beauty. A scarce one at that because she is beautiful at heart. First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello @rashidayahayabello thanks for your invitation and warm welcome. You are really a mother. Happy belated birthday.
The post Alex And Tobi Meet Rashida Yahaya Bello, Kogi State First Lady (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!