Alex Ferguson Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery — Nigeria Today

Alex Ferguson Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery

Manchester United have confirmed that their former manager Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill and underwent surgery on Saturday.

Sir Alex, 76, managed United from 1986 to 2013, winning 13 Premier League titles and plenty other trophies to emerge as one of the most successful managers ever in club football.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage,” a Manchester United statement sent to journalists read.

“The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.

“His family request privacy in this matter.”

