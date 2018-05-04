All Love Stories Come To An End – Arsene Wenger — Nigeria Today

All Love Stories Come To An End – Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is finding it tough saying goodbye to the club after more than two decades at the club, but concedes that “all love stories come to an end”.

Arsene Wenger is preparing for his final week in charge of the Gunners, beginning with Sunday’s home match against Burnley and then back-to-back trips to Leicester City and Huddersfield Town.

An emotional send-off is expected at the Emirates Stadium this weekend as around 60,000 supporters are given a chance to say farewell for one last time, and Wenger admits that he is now heading into a period of uncertainty.

“I had some time to adjust to that and to get that idea into my head,” he told Sky Sports News. “It is sad, but all love stories come to an end. They do not always finish well. Most of the time they don’t finish well.

“I feel sad because I love this club and what the club represents – 22 years of your life and to walk away is not easy. I have dealt with difficult situations before in my life and I will do it again.”

The post All Love Stories Come To An End – Arsene Wenger appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

