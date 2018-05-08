 “All that wisdom in the petite body” – Tobi gushes over Adesua Etomi — Nigeria Today
“All that wisdom in the petite body” – Tobi gushes over Adesua Etomi

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre sure got some words of wisdom when he met with Mrs Wellington, actress Adesua Etomi today.

 

He shared a lovely photo with her and wrote:

“The boss Madame. All that wisdom in the petite borrie. God bless you endlessly. You stay amazing 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼. All the accolades 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. #TOBINATION✊🏻

His fans quickly took to his comment section to react to his post.

See their responses below:

