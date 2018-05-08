“All that wisdom in the petite body” – Tobi gushes over Adesua Etomi — Nigeria Today

“All that wisdom in the petite body” – Tobi gushes over Adesua Etomi
Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre sure got some words of wisdom when he met with Mrs Wellington, actress Adesua Etomi today.
He shared a lovely photo with her and wrote:
“The boss Madame. All that wisdom in the petite borrie. God bless you endlessly. You stay amazing . All the accolades . #TOBINATION”
His fans quickly took to his comment section to react to his post.
See their responses below:
Source – Gistreel
