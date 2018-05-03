All The Awkward Situations You Can Find Yourself With Her Parents And How To Fix Them — Nigeria Today

All The Awkward Situations You Can Find Yourself With Her Parents And How To Fix Them

Meeting the parents of the person you are dating is a huge milestone for your relationship; and it is obvious that you definitely have the intention of winning them over.

However, with so much pressure on you, you are bound to run into a few awkward situations— which is entirely normal when it comes to meeting parents of your intended better half.

If you are worried or simply need a list of the things to avoid, here are a few tips that can help you avoid awkward situations and survive meeting her parents with the least amount of damage.

You made a political joke they didn’t find funny

Perhaps you misjudged their political leanings and views and thought it was a safe zone for you to take a quick jab at a certain politician. They don’t find your joke funny and you now find yourself in an awkward situation.

Your first instinct might be to backpedal, but don’t overcorrect yourself so much that you lie about where you stand. A simple apology is the best way to go. Thereafter, you can swiftly change the subject. It’s entirely fine to have different ideologies but moving forward, have it in mind that politics and family usually don’t mix.

There’s a lull in the conversation.

Your girlfriend excuses herself from dinner for a moment and you’re left alone with her parents. After you’ve covered how great the food is and complimented their home, an uncomfortable silence sweeps across the table.

Even the shortest awkward silence can feel like it will never end. To avoid the dreaded lull in conversation, it is best for you to come prepared with a few topics up your sleeve. A good trick to use is the F.O.R.D. Method (family, occupation, recreation and dreams). Ask some open-ended questions from any of these categories to help keep the conversation flowing.

An unexpected sex scene come up on a movie or show you are watching together

You’re all enjoying a pleasant movie or TV show when suddenly two characters start going at it on screen. You can feel everyone around you stiffen as the scene unfolds, and none of you has the power to make it stop.

Blurting out a joke will most likely just make things worse. There’s nothing left to do but excuse yourself to either go to the toilet or have a snack refill. Hopefully, it will be ovee by the time you are back.

They accidentally walk in on you and your girlfriend in a compromising position

It could be that you are spending the weekend at her family’s house and you think the door is locked. Except it’s not and in comes her mom or dad. Honestly, this is a tough one. What do you do? Claim you’re performing CPR?

Hopefully her mom will realize her mistake and make a very quick exit. Act naturally and pretend it didn’t happen at breakfast the next morning. If you’re going to take the risk, you may as well come prepared.

