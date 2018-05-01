All the new features coming to the Facebook app and Messenger — Nigeria Today

All the new features coming to the Facebook app and Messenger

At Facebook’s F8 developer conference, a variety of new features and updates were introduced. From a new dating app to more privacy controls, here’s what you can expect to see on the Facebook and Messenger apps in the near future.

The post All the new features coming to the Facebook app and Messenger appeared first on Digital Trends.

