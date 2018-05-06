Alleged Bloemfontein house robber shot dead, another arrested - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Alleged Bloemfontein house robber shot dead, another arrested – Citizen
Alleged Bloemfontein house robber shot dead, another arrested
An alleged robber has been shot dead and another arrested – both believed to be part of a group who has been terrorising and robbing students in Universitas in Bloemfontein, Free State police said on Sunday. Students living in a commune in Stegmann …
Free State Student Commune Robber Shot Dead, Another Arrested
