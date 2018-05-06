 Alleged Bloemfontein house robber shot dead, another arrested - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alleged Bloemfontein house robber shot dead, another arrested – Citizen

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Alleged Bloemfontein house robber shot dead, another arrested
Citizen
An alleged robber has been shot dead and another arrested – both believed to be part of a group who has been terrorising and robbing students in Universitas in Bloemfontein, Free State police said on Sunday. Students living in a commune in Stegmann
Free State Student Commune Robber Shot Dead, Another ArrestedHuffPost South Africa

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.