Aloy Agu for S. Africa to train Akpeyi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Learn how to make money online. Click here Aloy Agu for S. Africa to train Akpeyi

Vanguard

NFF president Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu will be in South Africa to train Chippa United No.1 Daniel Akpeyi. “Alloy Agu is on his way to train Akpeyi at Chippa United,” Pinnick said on a television …



and more »