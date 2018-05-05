 Aloy Agu for S. Africa to train Akpeyi — Nigeria Today
Aloy Agu for S. Africa to train Akpeyi

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

NFF president Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu will be in South Africa to train Chippa United No.1 Daniel Akpeyi.

“Alloy Agu is on his way to train Akpeyi at Chippa United,” Pinnick said on a television programme Thursday.

Daniel Akpeyi

“The other trainer (Pionetti) is in Spain with (Francis) Uzoho on special permission of his club.

“We also expect such for Dele Alampasu and Ezenwa.”

The Eagles have faced a goalkeeping crisis after No 1 choice Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with acute Leukemia.

Both Akpeyi and Ezenwa have since shared the Eagles goalkeeping duties with youngster Uzoho thrust into the deep-end in the country’s last three friendlies.

The post Aloy Agu for S. Africa to train Akpeyi appeared first on Vanguard News.

