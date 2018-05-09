Amaechi finally speaks on violent APC congress, mocks Wike [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

Amaechi finally speaks on violent APC congress, mocks Wike [VIDEO]

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to allegations that thugs sponsored by him destroyed the All Progressives Congress, APC, secretariat in Rivers State. Some aggrieved members vandalised the party’s secretariat located on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt on Friday on the eve of the ward congress. Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, in reaction, had mocked […]

Amaechi finally speaks on violent APC congress, mocks Wike [VIDEO]

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

