 Amaechi finally speaks on violent APC congress, mocks Wike [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Amaechi finally speaks on violent APC congress, mocks Wike [VIDEO]

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to allegations that thugs sponsored by him destroyed the All Progressives Congress, APC, secretariat in Rivers State. Some aggrieved members vandalised the party’s secretariat located on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt on Friday on the eve of the ward congress. Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, in reaction, had mocked […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Amaechi finally speaks on violent APC congress, mocks Wike [VIDEO]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.