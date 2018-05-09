Amazon gets kid-friendly and encourages tykes to say “please” — Nigeria Today

Amazon gets kid-friendly and encourages tykes to say “please”
Today, April 25, the smart home giant Amazon debuted a Kids Edition of the Amazon Echo Dot, as well as Amazon FreeTime on Alexa, heralded as an all-new Alexa experience built specifically with children in mind.
