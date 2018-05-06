 Amazon is starting to scan customers’ bodies in the name of online shopping — Nigeria Today
Amazon is starting to scan customers’ bodies in the name of online shopping

Posted on May 6, 2018

Amazon is reportedly inviting customers into a New York office in order to keep tabs on their body shape and size. Volunteers will visit the office in order to allow Amazon to better understand “how bodies change shape over time.”

The post Amazon is starting to scan customers' bodies in the name of online shopping appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

