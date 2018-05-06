Amazon is starting to scan customers’ bodies in the name of online shopping — Nigeria Today

Amazon is starting to scan customers’ bodies in the name of online shopping

Amazon is reportedly inviting customers into a New York office in order to keep tabs on their body shape and size. Volunteers will visit the office in order to allow Amazon to better understand “how bodies change shape over time.”

The post Amazon is starting to scan customers’ bodies in the name of online shopping appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

